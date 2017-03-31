The world's largest 'artificial sun' is 10,000 times more intense than natural sunlight -- and Germany just turned it on

Germany recently completed its enormous Synlight project. Towering three stories high, the project is the world’s largest collection of film project spotlights in a single room, and the company behind the project — the German Aerospace Center (DLR) — just switched it on.

When on, the lights create a combined intensity that’s 10,000x stronger than sun’s light on Earth’s surface and temperatures of around 2980C. It’s basically the world’s largest artificial sun.

Synlight would easily fry a human, which is why no humans are allowed inside the test chambers during experiments. Watch this project melt metal and learn why Germany spent the US equivalent of around $US3.7 million to build Synlight.

