The world's largest 'artificial sun' is 10,000 times more intense than natural sunlight -- and Germany just turned it on

Jessica Orwig

Germany recently completed its enormous Synlight project. Towering three stories high, the project is the world’s largest collection of film project spotlights in a single room, and the company behind the project — the German Aerospace Center (DLR) — just switched it on.

When on, the lights create a combined intensity that’s 10,000x stronger than sun’s light on Earth’s surface and temperatures of around 2980C. It’s basically the world’s largest artificial sun.

Synlight would easily fry a human, which is why no humans are allowed inside the test chambers during experiments. Watch this project melt metal and learn why Germany spent the US equivalent of around $US3.7 million to build Synlight.

