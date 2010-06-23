Germany Happily Surprised By A Tidal Wave Of Tax Revenue

Germany might require 37 billion euros less debt this year than previously expected, thanks to surprisingly strong government tax revenue.



Greece surprises the world with budget holes, while Germany surprises with extra cash:

Der Spiegel:

Now, though, it appears that German finances aren’t quite as red as first thought. Whereas initial government projections foresaw the need to take on a whopping €80.2 billion in additional debt this year, new data indicates the real number could be up to €20 billion lower.

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday, higher-than-expected tax revenues and lower-than-expected unemployment have resulted in a new forecast which foresees the 2010 budget deficit coming in at between €60 billion and €65 billion.

This makes Angela Merkel’s case for austerity even more difficult according to Der Spiegel, but to us it just means an even further improvement for Germany’s finances. Drive the fiscal restraint home as tax revenue outperforms, and Germany’s budget situation will be worthy of global envy.

