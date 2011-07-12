German Spy Agency Loses Blueprints For New Headquarters

Probably not the culprit.

German authorities are investigating reports that the blueprints for the future headquarters of its spy agency BND have gone missing, according to the BBC. Focus magazine quotes an unnamed intelligence official that said detailed plans for the new intelligence headquarters have gone missing.



The plans reportedly include extremely detailed instructions into the workings of the security systems, cable routes, and sewers. They were thought to have been kept on a USB stick.

A representative for the agency told reporters that they could not confirm the report, but they have launched an investigation into the matter.

The new BND headquarters is set to be one of the most hi-tech in Germany, and is supposed to open in 2014. ARD television has estimated that the incident will probably add 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the cost of the building, reports Bloomberg.

