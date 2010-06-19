Germany Leaked Information To Try To Force Spain Into Austerity Measures

Germany leaked information regarding Spanish discussions with the ECB over a possible bailout to try to force the country into implementing austerity measures, Reuters says (via forexlive). And now that first strike has started a whisper war between the two countries.



This Reuters report (via forexlive) details an advancing tit-fot-tat between the two states, where Germany is trying to force Spain to make deeper budget cuts in response to their advancing debt crisis.

The rumours have since proven to be untrue.

For Germany, this shows a certain level of weakness in the ongoing struggle to solve the eurozone crisis. Unable to push their position through the EU or in public, Merkel’s government officials have retreated to tipping off journalists in an effort to effect change.

Perhaps Germany just wants to distract markets from the exposure of the German banking sector to debts throughout the eurozone fringe?

