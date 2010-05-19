The 10 German Banks That Angela Merkel Thinks Need Special Protection From Speculators

Germany announced a ban on naked short selling today, that takes effect at 12 AM Berlin time. Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under criticism for the decision, which is now set to hamper those who seek to speculate on German and European markets.
There are 10 German financial firms named in the ban, and we have them right here, along with data from CMA Datavision on their current likelihood of default, when available. Also included is CDS data, showing the pressure these firms are already under from markets, and soon to be free from.
CEO: Wolf Schumacher
What Do They Do: Primarily a real estate bank, Aareal works in structuring real estate deals internationally, with a specific focus on the German market.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): NA
5-year Mid CDS: NA
Source: FT Alphaville, CMA Datavision
CEO: Michael Diekmann
What Do They Do: Primarily an insurance firm, Allianz is also one of the largest asset managers in the world.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): 7.0%
5-year Mid CDS: 82.6 bps
CEO: Martin Blessing
What Do They Do: As the second biggest bank in Germany, Commerzbank works across a range of commerical and retail banking.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): 10.7%
5-year Mid CDS: 128.7 bps
CEO: Josef Ackermann
What Do They Do: Deutsche Bank is an international full service investment bank which acts across of range on industries including retail banking and trading.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): 12.2%
5-year Mid CDS: 148.4 bps
CEO: Reto Francioni
What Do They Do: The company that runs Germany's exchanges, Deutsche Börse AG also conducts a range of market related functions for consumers.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): NA
5-year Mid CDS: NA
CEO: Stefan Jütte
What Do They Do: Major German retail bank.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): NA
5-year Mid CDS: NA
Head of the Board of Directors: Walter Thießen
What Do They Do: Holding company of a primary insurance group and the lead member of the broader Generali Group.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): NA
5-year Mid CDS: NA
CEO: Ulrich Wallin
What Do They Do: One of the world's largest reinsurance companies, worth €9 billion.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): 8.7%
5-year Mid CDS: 104.3 bps
CEO: Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg
What Do They Do: A brokerage business that deals with private clients, many of which are academics.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD):
5-year Mid CDS:
CEO: Nikolaus von Bomhard
What Do They Do: A giant of global reinsurance, Munich Re works worldwide and Warren Buffett is the company's biggest investor.
Cumulative Probability of Default (CPD): 6.0%
5-year Mid CDS: 70.3 bps
