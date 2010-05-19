The 10 German Banks That Angela Merkel Thinks Need Special Protection From Speculators

Germany announced a ban on naked short selling today, that takes effect at 12 AM Berlin time. Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under criticism for the decision, which is now set to hamper those who seek to speculate on German and European markets.



There are 10 German financial firms named in the ban, and we have them right here, along with data from CMA Datavision on their current likelihood of default, when available. Also included is CDS data, showing the pressure these firms are already under from markets, and soon to be free from.

