There's One Country Where The Holidays Are Going To Be Awesome This Year

Germany is about to see a spending boom from its consumers this holiday season, according to Bloomberg.



Shoppers are expected to spend 2.5% more than they did in 2009, buoyed by the countries strong economic performance. Total spending by Germans in November and December will total $105 billion.

As Peter Thormann of Deloitte put it, “Germany is an island of bliss within a pessimistic Europe.”

Germany’s economy has been booming in 2010, and growth for the year is expected to hit 3.6%.

