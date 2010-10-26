INSERT HEADLINE THAT THE RARE EARTH STOCKS WILL GO NUTS ON

The rare earth stocks don’t move on fundamentals, since they don’t have any.



Instead they move on headlines, like this latest on via Reuters (via @alea_): Germany says severely hit by rare earth scarcity.



At a conference, economic minister Rainer Bruederle said the country was being impacted by the scarcity being manufactured by China’s limitation of exports.

It doesn’t sound like there’s really that much new here — probably just comments at a conference, though the word severely should get the investors in stocks like Rare Elements and MolyCorp to get their tongues wagging. These stocks have gone nuts on headlines like these alone over the last several months.

