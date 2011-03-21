German Foreign Minister Says Qaddafi "Must Go" Days After Refusing To Commit To No Fly Zone

Guido Westerwelle

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Germany’s foreign minister, Guido Westerwelle, just days after refusing to vote for a UN resolution to establish a no-fly zone in Libya, has lashed out at Libya’s leader, Muammar Qaddafi.”Qaddafi must go, there’s no question about that,” Westerwelle said to Der Spiegel.



Germany’s decision not to side with its allies in France, the UK, and U.S., at the UN Security Council last week was seen as surprising by some. Westerwelle says he opposed the no-fly zone because it was clearly a military intervention.

From Der Spiegel:

The UN resolution authorised air strikes. And a no-fly zone is not a traffic regulation but a military intervention, because it involves, for example, destroying air defence positions. When it comes to military operations, I see myself as part of a tradition of restraint.

Westerwelle says he would have preferred sanctions been used to deal with Qaddafi, rather than the jump to military force.

