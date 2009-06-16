Germany Plans A $550 Billion Solar Project For Africa

Yingli (YGE) says demand is back, and it will have a 70% increase in shipments Q/Q. [Reuters]

Oil prices bounce back. [Bloomberg]

After 30 years of extinction, the large blue butterfly has returned. [FT]

Evergreen Solar (ESLR) is hiring at its $55 million plant in Midland, MI. [AP]

New hybrid solar plant in Israel can help power off the grid homes, looks cool. [Gizmodo]

The Genscape Cushing report says we will have a build in oil inventories. [Energy Source]

GM sells SAAB to Koenigsegg for undisclosed amount. [Reuters]

The DOE’s struggles to revamp itself. [TNR]

Mexico gets $500 million to cut its emissions 20% by 2020 from the World Bank. [IBT]

California’s request for aid from the government is turned down. [WaPo]

Econcern goes bankrupt, but it sells off many parts. [Greentech Media]

It doesn’t matter if the government gives away 85% of the carbon credits. [Grist]

AEP adds solar to its portfolio. [Earth2Tech]

Germans plan a $550 billion solar project for Africa. [Reuters]

A profile of Richard Sandor, the head of Chicago Climate Exchange. [Bloomberg]

