Shifting Demographics Are Causing A Shortage Of German Nudists

Photo: Clover Spa

The German tradition of naked sunbathing is facing a crisis, reports Reuters (via MSNBC).”German society is changing and it’s not easy to be a naturist anymore,” says Kurt Fischer, president of the German Free Culture Society association (DFK). The number of nudists are dropping by 2% every year, according to reports.



The reason? Immigration.

Germany is looking at a serious demographic shift as the number of native Germans looks set to drop from 75 million to 50 million by 2050, reports Reuters.

Immigration is keeping the German population levels steady, but immigrants are often not so big on nudism — many have strong religious views.

The article goes on to suggest the German population’s growing waistline may also be a factor.

Read more at MSNBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.