Germany's Econ Minister Admits Merkel Shut Down The Nuclear Reactors As A Political Stunt

Photo: AP

German economics minister Rainer Brüderle has admitted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel shut down seven older nuclear reactors in Germany as a poltical ploy to win local elections, according to Der Spiegel.From the German paper Süddeutsche Zeitung, via Der Speigel:



Upon being asked about the new nuclear policy, Brüderle, according to the meeting minutes which the Süddeutsche has obtained, “noted that, given the approaching state elections, politicians are under pressure and, as such, decisions are not always rational.”

It had been suspected that Merkel’s reactor shutdown move in the wake of Fukushima was a political move, but with proof of the matter pre-election, it has put Merkel into a tough position.

The vote is Sunday in Baden-Württemberg, and Merkel has had a terrible month, struggling on both an international level and domestically. It is now possible Merkel’s party will lose the governnor’s position in that region, for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Don’t miss: It’s time you get to know the debt situation in the rest of Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.