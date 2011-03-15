GE Shares Dive Again In Pre-Market; Merkel Takes Nuclear Plants Offline

General Electric shares were down 7.9 per cent in pre-market trading, after closing down 2 per cent yesterday.



GE made the reactors that are breaking down at Fukushima.

The company, which is in talks to sell reactors to India, would also lose out if fears about nuclear power grow.

Earlier today Angela Merkel said she would suspend operations at seven German nuclear plants for the next three months for further review, according to the AFP. These plants were among 17 that were due to be shut down in 2021, before receiving an extension last year from Merkel.

Meanwhile on CNBC there is chatter about a moratorium on nuclear development in the US.

