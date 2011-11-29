WATCH: Police Clear Thousands Of Anti-Nuclear Demonstrators In Germany

Thousands of anti-nuclear protesters clashed with police in Germany over the weekend as a train carrying nuclear waste from France to Germany made its way to its final destination, reports the Telegraph.



Over 1,300 protesters were detained by authorities after staging a sit-in protest over the shipment of the waste near Dannenberg in the North of the country. About 150 protesters are reported as having been injured by police actions while several attached themselves to train tracks in an aim to stop the transportation of the radioactive material.

The Associated Press reports that police encountered 3,500 protesters though there are also suggestions that the number could have been as high as 5,000. Protesters reportedly threw stones and fireworks as the train moved to within 12 miles of its final destination.

Similar protests occurred on Wednesday as the train departed from France. French demonstrators battled riot police who were forced to use tear gas.

Have a look at some footage of the protests below, courtesy of Al Jazeera:

