The German Economy Is Gathering Steam

Germany’s

Flash Composite Output Indexjumped to a 10-month high of 54.3 from 53.2 in October.

The services index jumped to a 9-month high of 54.5 from 52.9, the manufacturing PMI climbed to a 29-month high of 52.5 from 54.5, and the manufacturing output index increased to a 3-month high of 54.0.

“November’s survey suggests that the German economy has built up a head of steam through the final quarter of 2013 and is well on track to achieve growth of close to 0.5% for the calendar year,” said Markit’s Tim Moore. “There are also signs that solid growth momentum should be sustained over the months ahead, as new business received by private sector firms increased at the steepest pace for almost two-and-a-half years.

“Backlogs of work were accumulated across the German economy to the greatest degree since mid-2011, providing encouragement that improvements in investment spending and job creation will follow in the wake of the upturn in business conditions.”

Markets across Europe are in the red.

