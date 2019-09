Look at the Euro (via FinViz).



Photo: Finviz.com

According to ForexLive, there are headlines about Germany already leaking that nothing at all will be accomplished at this EU Summit. No treaty talk. No banking union or anything like that.

For more on today’s falling markets, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.