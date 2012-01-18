After Almost 70 Years, Germans May Soon Be Able To Buy 'Mein Kampf'

Photo: Wikipedia

A British publisher has announced he intends to publish excerpts of Adolf Hitler’s infamous Mein Kampf in Germany, Der Spiegel reports.Peter McGee hopes to publish the excerpts — a series of three 15 page brochures with a run of 100,000 each — in a bid to demystify the book. “It’s long overdue that a broad public should get the opportunity to deal with the original text,” he told Der Spiegel.



McGee has previously been in trouble with Bavarian authorities in 2009 when he attempted to publish excerpts of Nazi newspapers. However a court in Munich later ruled his actions were not illegal as he was not publishing the Nazi propaganda in a bid to incite racial hatred, the Local reports.

Mein Kampf is not formally banned in Germany, Reuters notes, but the state of Bavaria holds the copyright for the book and has refused to allow it to be published since the war. The state is said to be considering legal steps.

“We want ‘Mein Kampf’ to be accessible so people can see it for what it is, and then discard it. Once exposed, it can be consigned to the dustbin of literature,” McGee told Reuters.

The move has won some support. Germany’s Central Council of Jews has said that they hoped the move would “demystify” the book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.