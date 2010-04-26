Look How German Media Is Vilifying Little Old Greek Ladies

Germany’s most popular newspaper, Bild, ran with a picture of a little old Greek lady with a €3500 ($4662) a month pension on their front page, lambasting the country for its poorly run tax system and out of control pension schemes.



With regional elections coming up May 9 in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has her hands tied from acting on the current EU-IMF deal, lest she look weak in dealing with her more profligate neighbours.

The article also explains how in every way of Greek life businesses look to avoid paying tax. Even individuals won’t admit they have swimming pools so the government has to use satellites to find and tax them.

Once again this crisis is coming down to Germany, and its willingness to stomach what they see as a lack of serious economic cuts from Greece.

