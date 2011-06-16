NO WAY! Germany May Delay The Greek Bailout Until September

No details yet, but a shock headline from Reuters via Peter Thal Larsen:



EURO ZONE, BANKING SOURCES SAY GERMANY PUSHING TO DELAY SECOND RESUCE PACKAGE FOR GREECE UNTIL SEPTEMBER

That is nuts!

Added: Here’s the full Reuters story.

On Tuesday night it was a source of major concern that a Greek deal might not come until July.

And we’re really not clear how a deal in September could come soon enough for markets, given Greece’s imminent funding needs.

It should be noted that elsewhere, Olli Rehn is telling Bloomberg that a Greek deal will be reached so that the a tranche of cash can be delivered in July.

So, mixed messages. The official one is positive sounding. The anonymous one is negative sounding.

Oh, and the Athens market is spiraling now.

Click here for a guide to who gets pummelled in a Greek collapse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.