The string of decent PMI numbers continues.



After strong beats in Spain, Italy, and France, Germany has registered its highest level lin 3 months, at 49.4, up from 48.1 last month.

From Markit:

MarkitRead the whole report here —>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.