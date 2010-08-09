Germany Making Britain Look Like A Joke As Exports Lead Its Recovery

Germany is again celebrating another win this morning for its economic recovery, notching a 3.8% gain in June over May for exports. Germany’s export sector has now returned to the heights last seen before Lehman Brothers’ collapse, according to the Financial Times.



From the German Federal Statistical Office:

This is, obviously, making the Brits extremely jealous as their economy continues to stall out. The government is extremely confused on how the pound’s low exchange rate is not benefiting the country’s manufacturing sector. The country’s PMI, which indicates manager confidence, is at its lowest point in 11 months, according to The Guardian.

The balance of trade for the UK continues to fall, as exports only rose by 100 million pounds ($160 million) in May.

From UK’s Office of National Statistics:

