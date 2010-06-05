Charles Dumas: German Eurozone Departure Is "High", As Re-Establishing Deutschmark Is Needed Save The Economy

Around mid-April we highlighted an estimate via Ambrose Evans-Pritchard that Germany had a 10% chance to leave the Eurozone.



We’ve also shown how the notion of Germany leaving the currency union has been discussed by Morgan Stanley.

Yet Charles Dumas of London-based Lombard Street Research, is making the highest conviction call we’ve seen so far:

Risk.net:

The only way it is going to get the population to feel confident in this set-up will be to re-establish the deutschmark. The Germans never wanted this thing in the first place. It was foisted on them by their government and by the great minds of Brussels. If the government had been rash enough to have a vote on the euro it would have lost it. The thing is even more unpopular now than it was then; they don’t really like having their wages suppressed in order to subsidise Italy and Greece. So in order to get the imbalance of the German economy rectified, you need to get consumption up. And one of the best ways to do that has to be to give the Germans back their currency.

In the medium term, the prospects are high that Germany will leave. The ECB is now, against even the will of its future president Axel Weber, buying government bonds. Now while that was presented and intended as a relief mechanism to support the markets and keep rates down for Greece, it is also, as it happens, a natural preliminary to splitting up the euro, since it socialises the losses. Essentially the ECB gets dumped with all of these bonds that are currently in the hands of the French and German banks. If the whole thing is dumped on the ECB at least you’ve created a situation where you’ve split up the euro without having a banking crisis on top.

Thus he’s saying that the current ECB actions we’re seeing today, are actually making a German exit even easier to perform, as it can free its banks of Eurozone bonds.

Mr. Lombard has a second point which struck us. It’s that the domestic German economy has actually been comatose all these years, only supported by a euro-fuelled export boom.

German consumer spending is up nil from eight years ago, and Italians are up around 3.5%. So Italian competitiveness has been crushed by membership of the euro, and Germany has made itself competitive through unbelievably aggressive repression of wages, which has meant there has been no consumer spending growth, and that has left it with a net export surplus. That’s essentially been used to subsidise Italians buying German exports – roughly speaking that’s what it boils down to. Greece is just a little pimple on all of this.

So where we are now is that having repressed its own economy for the last 10 years, Germany is now turning its attention to the countries that didn’t do the same, and are repressing theirs in the form of these budget balancing exercises. If Germany balances its budget by getting out of the euro – which in the first instance it is attempting to do – then it has no source of growth, because German consumer spending isn’t just going to take off.

We’re a fan of this view — whereby the euro has substantially the distorted the German economy, turning it into something similar to Japan right now, ie. a dead domestic economy covered by an impressive-looking export shell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.