Germany Laughing As Central Bank Hikes Economic Growth Forecast By 58%

Germany’s central bank has increased its full year growth forecast for Germany to 3% from 1.9%, amounting to 58% more growth than previously expected. The Eurozone may be in crisis, but Germany surely isn’t.

Note that increase this comes after Germany experienced the best quarter in 23 years during Q2, as the euro went from over $1.36 to $1.20.

AP:

Stronger employment should boost consumption and help the government reduce its deficit faster than anticipated, the Bundesbank added as growth by other major economic powers like China and the United States slows down.

More than half the decline in German production that stemmed from the global economic crisis has now been made up due to favourable conditions both at home and abroad, the central bank said in its monthly report for August.

In 2009, the German economy contracted by 4.7 per cent, its worst recession since World War II.

This year however could see the strongest expansion since the record level of 3.4 per cent in 2006, the central bank said.

Thing is, there’s more to Germany than simply riding a weak euro, even if a weak euro provides a huge boost. The euro has rebounded from June’s $1.20 to $1.27-1.28 now, yet the central bank seems content to increase its growth forecast markedly. Meanwhile, Greece’s economy continues to shrink.

