Germany Is Taking Formal Ownership Of Justin Bieber's Monkey

In late March, Germany seized Justin Bieber’s capuchin monkey, Mally, because Bieber didn’t have the proper vaccination and import papers when he landed in Munich.



In the past two months, Bieber has failed to produce those papers.

So now ownership of Mally is being transferred to the German state.

Bieber has 6 weeks to contest the decision, FOX News reports.

No word on what will happen to Mally if Bieber doesn’t show.

