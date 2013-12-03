Germany Investigated The Tesla Fires And Found Nothing To Worry About

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) has concluded an investigation into

three recent Tesla Model S firesand found “no manufacturer-related defects,” Tesla said today.

In a press release, Tesla said it provided the KBA with relevant data on the accidents, and received a letter saying “no further measures under the German Product Safety Act [Produktsicherheitsgesetz (ProdSG)] are deemed necessary.”

In November, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into the three fires. Tesla said it has “requested” the process, but NHTSA Administrator told a House panel that was untrue, according to The Detroit News.

That investigation is ongoing, but at least the Germans have been placated.

