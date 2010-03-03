You Know Bailout Speculators Are Right Because The German Government Is Now Trying To Silence Them

Germany’s nervous tick gives away its hand.



Reuters:

Germany has moved to identify speculators in Greek debt to try to prevent them from profiting from any bailout of the euro zone country’s ailing economy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The initiative by the country’s financial watchdog is part of delicate deliberations in Germany as to whether it should help bail out Greece, which is grappling with mounting debts.

“It would be bad if it were to emerge after a rescue that the money had gone into the pockets of speculators,” the source told Reuters.

If a bailout wasn’t in the cards then speculators would be nothing to worry about since they’d be creamed.

