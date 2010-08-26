Germans Terrified They're Ruining Their Relationship With The Rest Of Europe

Photo: scjody via Flickr

All is improving in Germany, as the economic numbers show, and there is a consensus that the country did the right thing in the recession by exporting more goods abroad and expanding government spending at home.But there are also rising worries that Germany’s success, particularly over traditional European economic rivals France and the UK, may be upsetting the delicate balance the European Union currently had.



The big problem is that, while the German economy may be Europe’s most successful, its citizens aren’t spending. Consumer spending may have increased 0.6% in Q2, but if Germans don’t start spending more, that means other EU trade partners, like France and the UK, are losing.

There are now suggestions Germany may need to cut back on its proposed austerity programs.

From Berliner Zeitung (via Der Spiegel, emphasis ours):

That is why it is time to give our partners something back. Germany has to cancel its big austerity program. The government should allow the economy to grow, and support domestic demand through clever investment in infrastructure and education. That would also benefit our trading partners.

Much like the failure of European austerity, the path Germany takes this fall could define the news cycle. If the Germans, concerned about European stability and the future of the euro, decide to reject austerity, start spending themselves, and prop up fringe economies through consumption, Europe’s growth forecast could improve.

But if Germany turns inward, pleased with its own ability to avoid the worst of this recession, it may end up fracturing fragile relationships around Europe and in the eurozone.

