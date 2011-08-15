Here's The Video Of The Dramatic Mid-Air Cable Car Rescue Everyone's Talking About

Helicopters were used in central Germany to pluck 20 passengers who had been stranded in a cable car above a 260 foot drop, reports the BBC.
The 19 passengers and 1 conductor had to spend 18 hours dangling after a paraglider flew into the lines carrying the cable car in t Mt Tegelberg in Bavaria.
The rescue attempt took nine helicopters over 2 hours on Saturday morning.
Check out these amazing photos (German language) >
Here’s video of the rescue:
