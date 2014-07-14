Germany Misses Point-Blank Header, Comes Painfully Close To Taking The Lead In The World Cup Final

Tony Manfred

In stoppage time of the first half of the World Cup final, Germany defender Benedikt Höwedes missed a golden opportunity to score the goal of his life.

Howedes found himself wide open on a corner kick. He got a free header with nothing in front of him but empty net:

Germany headerESPN

But he banged it right into the post.

Painfully close:

Germany postESPN

Argentina and Germany went into halftime at 0-0 and despite a couple of near-misses from both sides, finished with the same scoreline at fulltime.

They’re now into extra time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.