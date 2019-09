Photo: AP

And the total flipside of the UK horror show we keep writing about each morning is Germany, which does nothing but grow and beat expectations.March industrial production grew 0.7% in March vs. 0.5% expected.



The DAX is up a cool 0.5% today.

