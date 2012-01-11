Germany's GDP Growth Slowed to 3.0% In 2011, Contracted In Q4

Photo: flickr user: smitty42

Germany’s GDP increased 3.0% in 2011, which was right in line with economists’ expectations.However, this is was a major slow down from the 3.7% growth Europe’s largest economy saw in 2010.



Also, GDP fell by 0.25% quarter-over-quarter in Q4.

Germany, which has actually been a major beneficiary of the euro, has been getting hit be economic deterioration across Europe.

The European stock markets are trading modestly higher. Germany’s DAX is up 0.12%.

Germany is scheduled to auction off 4 billion worth of 5-year debt later this morning.

Overall, nothing too crazy going here.

SEE ALSO: EUROPE: This Is What Will Happen In 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.