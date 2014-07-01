Try Not To Laugh As Germany's Attempt At A Trick Play Fails Miserably

Germany put in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance against Algeria in their Round of 16 game at the World Cup.

Out of ideas in the 88th minute, they attempted what appeared to be a rope-a-dope play on a free kick.

It had three parts:

1. Bastian Schweinsteiger runs past the ball.

2. Thomas Muller fakes falling down and then gets back up and runs into the box.

3. Toni Kroos tries to chip it to Muller while Schweinsteiger loops back around to distract the defenders.

It went all horribly, horribly wrong.

Kroos’s chip got cleared by the wall, and Muller was called offside.

Poor acting skills from Muller:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.