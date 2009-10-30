Germans Find Cheap Manufacturing In The U.S.

German green tech companies are placing their chips on the U.S. market and even applying to take part in U.S. government stimulus for the industry.



Yet not only are they hoping to tap the U.S. solar and wind power market, but they’ve decided to locate their manufacturing in the U.S. as well.

While they can surely save on transport costs by being within U.S. borders, and more easily win stimulus benefits for creating jobs, one has to imagine that a weaker dollar makes U.S. labour appear far cheaper these days as well.

Der Spiegel: E.on invested $1 billion to build the largest wind farm in the world with 627 wind turbines in Roscoe, Texas, which opened this month. E.on has also opened two other wind farms in recent weeks, both in Texas, representing 600 additional megawatts of clean energy. That will bring the total capacity in the United States to over 1,700 megawatts, or more than half of the company’s total wind energy capacity worldwide. In terms of the impact to its bottom line, the US market is becoming more important to the company everyday, Mastiaux says.

SolarWorld AG, a solar power technology company in Bonn, announced this month that it planned to build a new solar power module manufacturing plant at its Hillsboro site in Oregon that would add an additional 350 megawatts of capacity by 2011. The new factory will boost the number of employees working for Solarworld in the US to over 1000.

Executives point to a change in Washington D.C. under President Barack Obama as a signal that now is a good time to invest in renewables in the US. In February, the US administration passed a $787 billion stimulus bill, which has already started to help. One tenant of the bill launched in August provides $2.3 billion in tax credits for renewable energy equipment manufacturers.

