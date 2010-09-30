Germany FINALLY Pays Off World War I Debt

Germany has finally paid off the last of its debt associated with World War I, according to Der Spiegel.



The last payment is set to go through on October 3.

It has been 92 years since World War I ended, and Germany was required to pay reparations to states in Europe, according to the Treaty of Versailles.

This debt is associated with interest payments that were not set to be paid off until after Germany reunified, which it did 20 years ago.

The original sum of debt was 269 billion gold marks, or 96,000 tons of gold, though that has been changed over the years.

Read the full story at Der Spiegel >

