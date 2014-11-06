Huge Miss For German Factory Orders

Up just 0.8% in September. Analysts expected a 2.3% boost. Orders are now down 1% on September last year.

Last month’s absolutely dreadful 5.7% drop (now revised to 4.2%) brought Germany’s economy under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons. Economists had expected some recovery from that dip, but it hasn’t materialised.

Here’s a chart of orders for Germany from Pantheon Macroeconomics, showing the slide in the year-on-year figure:

Domestic orders took the biggest hit, down 2.8% (following a 2% hit the previous month).

Last month also saw a plunge in exports recorded for August and a slump in industrial production generally. These numbers don’t do much to turn around that nasty-looking trend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.