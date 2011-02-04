Denmark Releases Plans For A Giant Underwater Tunnel To Germany

Photo: DPA/ Femern A/S

The Danish parliament just ratified plans to build an 18-kilometer tunnel to Germany, according to SPIEGEL.The five billion euro project represents one of the biggest public infrastructure projects ever in Europe.



Actually the original designs called for a bridge across the Fehmarn Belt, but itt turns out a tunnel is cheaper and more ecofriendly. SPIEGEL says the only groups unhappy about the project are ferry operators and tourist companies afraid of spoiling the pastoral German shore.

Construction begins in 2014 and finishes in 2020.

