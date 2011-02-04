Denmark Releases Plans For A Giant Underwater Tunnel To Germany

Gus Lubin
DPA/ Femern A/S

Photo: DPA/ Femern A/S

The Danish parliament just ratified plans to build an 18-kilometer tunnel to Germany, according to SPIEGEL.The five billion euro project represents one of the biggest public infrastructure projects ever in Europe.

Actually the original designs called for a bridge across the Fehmarn Belt, but itt turns out a tunnel is cheaper and more ecofriendly. SPIEGEL says the only groups unhappy about the project are ferry operators and tourist companies afraid of spoiling the pastoral German shore.

Construction begins in 2014 and finishes in 2020.

The tunnel contains two highways and a train track

It looks very sharp on the inside

Here's the pastoral German countryside that's about to get flooded with drivers

A rendering of the tunnel entrance

A closer look at the tunnel entrance

Driving into the tunnel...

CANCELED: Plans for a bridge across the strait

CANCELED: The bridge would have been more expensive than a tunnel

You won't find infrastructure problems like that in America...

HEY OBAMA, If You Think America Does It Big...

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.