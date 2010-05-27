The Real Reason Germany And The Rest Of Europe Are Doomed To Crisis After Crisis

Germany may look like the healthy heart of Europe right now, but the country’s demographic position could see its competitive edge fall flat, according to Der Spiegel.



With all eyes currently on the short term crisis in European debt, observers may be overlooking Europe’s more long term demographic sickness. But Germany, faced with a declining birth rate and an increase in emigration that now sees more people leaving the country than entering, is starting to wake up.

The country has already tried policies to encourage family growth that have thus far failed, according to Der Spiegel. And Germany’s key country for immigration, Turkey, is now not such a boon, with net 10,000 Turks returning rather than coming to Germany.

But Germany’s problems still pale in comparison to many other European states, where declining birthrates and restrictive policies on immigration have halted population growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.