Merkel's Move To Close Nuke Plants Could Cost Companies Over $800 Million And Raise Energy Prices By 10 per cent

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under fire for her decision to close seven nuclear power plants in Germany for three months in the wake of the disaster in Japan.The cost of this shutdown: $803 million for the energy industry, according to Der Spiegel.



That doesn’t even include what it may cost consumers paying for electricity. Those costs are estimated to rise by as much as 10% as a result of the nuclear shutdown.

Merkel’s plan calls for a three month closure of seven plants opened before 1980, and at least on permanent closure from the seven. Some suspect the reason behind the shutdown is political, with key elections in, Baden-Württemberg, a district with ageing nuclear power facilities, soon to come. Some don’t even think the shutdown is legal, as Merkel acted alone without approval of the country’s parliament.

After the disaster in Japan, Merkel now seems commit ed to turning Germany away from nuclear policy in the long-term, and is planning to draw up plans to do so,

