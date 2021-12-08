Angela Merkel is officially out as Germany’s chancellor after a historic 16-year run

Angela Merkel receives a bouquet from Olaf Scholz before a cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

Olaf Scholz was sworn in as German chancellor on Wednesday.

This ends Angela Merkel’s 16-year run as leader of the country.

Merkel became known as the world’s most powerful woman and the de facto leader of Europe.

Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as the new chancellor of Germany, replacing Angela Merkel after she led the country for 16 years.

Scholz was sworn in as chancellor by the president of Germany’s parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Scholz was voted in by the parliament and recieved his official certificate of office from the German president.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, was agreed to be Merkel’s successor after three parties — the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, and the Free Democratic Party — agreed to form a coalition government last month, following two months of negotiations.

Scholz previously served as Germany’s finance minister and vice chancellor, and was the deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party.

Merkel had been Germany’s leader since 2005. In her role, she became known as Europe’s de facto leader and the world’s most powerful woman.

She stepped down as leader of her Christian Democratic Union in 2018 after 18 years as its leader, but stayed in her role as Germany’s chancellor until her term ended in 2021.