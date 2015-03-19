Germany just banned Uber -- again

On Wednesday, a regional court banned Uber and Uber’s low-cost UberPOP service across Germany.

Each new violation of the ban will result in a fine of 250,000 euros, or about $US264,825, Reuters reports.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Uber has been having a hard time in Germany over the past few months.

In September, German courts upheld a ban on Uber. The Berlin and Hamburg courts said the company didn’t comply with the country’s transportation laws. Uber appealed those bans, which were later overturned on technical grounds.

Similar to some US taxi companies, taxi businesses abroad are wary of Uber. Wednesday’s ban was brought on by lobbyist group Taxi Deutschland, according to the Financial Times.

“In Germany, taxi drivers are subject to extensive regulations including health checks, fixed fares and liability insurance, which taxi companies say is around eight times more expensive than a standard private driver’s insurance,” FT reported.

Another reason Uber may be having a though time in Germany is because Germans are already used to being chauffeured around in nice cars. When you take Uber in the US, you feel like you’re upgrading by travelling in a sedan or an SUV that’s significantly nicer than a normal yellow taxi. But in Germany, taxis are Mercedes, Business Insider’s Matt DeBord points out.

Perhaps to apply pressure to German legislators, Uber released a report this week with German economists on Uber’s benefits.

We’ve reached out to Uber for comment on the new ban and will update this post when we hear back.

