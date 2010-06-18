German Banks Starting To Get Angry Over "Gentleman's Agreement" Not To Sell Their PIIGS Debt To ECB

The latest from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard is out, and it provides a ncie snapshot on the banking scene in Europe.



He ledes by noting that Fitch has called on the ECB to spend hundreds of billions of euros to stabilise the financial syste — in other words, go full throttle and stop it with the weak sterilized target bond purchases from French banks.

One interesting note regards the simmering tensions between German bankers and their European peers, whom they regard as having received most of the benefit of the bond buying

ECB council member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said it was “not entirely correct” to assume that the ECB was the sole buyer of the debt. “We will continue buying bonds until the situation has stabilised,” he said.

The Bundesbank is reportedly irked that French banks have led the rush to the exits while German banks have stuck by a gentleman’s agreement to keep their Greek assets. The ECB’s council insists that it has “sterilized” all purchases, offering no net stimulus. In effect, the ECB has done little to offset severe fiscal tightening by some eurozone states, and as the M3 money supply contracts.

“The ECB commitment seems half-hearted,” said Andrew Balls, head of PIMCO’s team in Europe. “The European sovereign problem has started to contaminate the European banking sector and the global economy.”

