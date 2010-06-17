Germany Caves, Will Reveal The Details Of Its Banking Stress Tests

Germany has decided it will reveal the details of its banking stress tests, moving against a decision to keep those results private it made earlier, according to the FT.



Details of the stress tests may be made public as early as Thursday. The head of Deutsche Bank, Josef Ackermann, said it would be “very, very dangerous” to release those details.

This announcement comes as concerns over the German banking sector continue to rise. The Bank for International Settlements report released earlier this week highlighted Germany’s significant national exposure to Portugal, Ireland, Greece, and Spain.

These banking stress tests should help to identify those banks most impacted by that exposure.

Check out the full details of European exposure here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.