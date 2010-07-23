Here's How Germany And Russia Are Forming The World's New Nexus Of Power

The construction of the Nord Stream Pipeline that will connect Russia and Germany started in April 2010. The company that works on the project, later named Nord Stream AG, was established under Gerhard Schröder's Chancellorship in 2005 (later on, Schröder actually became Nordstream AG's head of the shareholder's committee). The shareholders of the company's International Consortium are Russian State-owned gas company Gazprom, the German companies BASF SE/Wintershall Holding GmbH and E.ON Ruhrgas AG, as well as the Dutch N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie and the French GDF Suez S.A.

Deal cost: All together, the shareholders are investing 7.4 billion euros ($9.6 billion dollars) in the project.

Why does this matter: The 1,224-km-long (750 miles) pipeline will run through the Baltic Sea, giving Germany direct access to Russian gas, while also reinforcing Europe's dependence to Russia's reserves.