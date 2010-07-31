Here's How Germany And China Became The World's Hottest New Trade Sweethearts

Photo: AP

When Angela Merkel visited China this month, after a stop in Russia, she brought with her an array of German CEOs. Some signed deals during the trip, others started negotiations, but they all have one thing in common: they want a slice of the Chinese.With trade of over $100 billion between the two countries, Germany is China’s top European partner.



And the trend should continue: Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming recently stated that foreign direct investments were most welcome, as they would bring technology know-how to China. He said China would “open wider in the future”, probably responding to both BASF and Siemens’ leaders who openly criticised Chinese regulation and the lack of protection of intellectual rights.

But for leading German companies, especially in the car industry, Chinese demand has already boosted their latest quarterly results.

