Germany Admits: It's Our Bean Sprouts To Blame For The E. Coli Outbreak

Germany has finally admitted that German-grown bean sprouts are the cause of the E.coli crisis that has killed 29 people in Europe (via The Guardian). Cucumbers, both Spanish and German, are safe to eat according to German officials.The president of the Robert Koch Institute, the organisation responsible for German disease control, said Friday that it was possible to narrow down the cause of the outbreak to German sprouts.



Helmut Tschiersky-Schöneburg, of Germany’s consumer protection agency told The Guardian that the quest to identify the source of the outbreak was “like a crime thriller where you have to find the bad guy.”

And like all good crime thrillers, an innocent victim was blamed first, and in this case, the victim was Spanish cucumbers.

The Spanish government said Thursday that it is not intending to sue Germany over the misplaced blame and the millions it cost Spain’s’ farmers, but that it is expecting compensation from the EU and Germany.

