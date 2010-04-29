The Greek "Bailout" Is Ballooning To €135 Billion And Germany Is Not Pleased

The IMF and EU are currently negotiating the full bailout package for Greece, which actually means Germany and the IMF are discussing how much Germany is going to have to shell out to cover the Greek debt mess.



Some facts from Der Spiegel:

Germany had planned to fund €8.4 billion a year to Greece for the next three years

The number has grown to a potential total of but now it is €25 billion for this year alone

Germany’s opposition is taking advantage of the crisis, saying that Chancellor Merkel’s slow progress on the deal has made the problem much more expensive, not less

It remains unlikely German parliament will pass the bailout, as is

The deadline for resolving this crisis is May 19, as Greece faces a call from creditors then that they have to meet

