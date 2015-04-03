The Germanwings co-pilot reportedly sped up as he flew the plane into the French alps

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015.

The second black box from the Germanwings flight 9525 crash has been recovered, and data extracted from it shows that the plane’s co-pilot sped up as he flew the plane into the French alps last month.

French investigators said 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz “repeatedly accelerated the plane’s descent” as it was going down, the BBC reports.

France’s air accident investigation agency the BEA released this statement, obtained by CNN:

A first reading shows that this pilot in the cockpit used the autopilot to engage the aircraft down an altitude of 100 feet, and on several occasions during the descent, the pilot changed the driver setting automatically to increase the speed of the plane descending. Work continues to determine the specific parameters of the flight.

Investigators have said previously that Lubitz crashed the plane deliberately. The cockpit voice recorder revealed that he locked the plane’s captain out of the cockpit and refused to open the door as the captain tried to break it down.

All 150 people on board the plane died in the crash.

Lubitz was reportedly suffering from depression and anxiety before the crash. He might have also developed a vision problem that could have threatened his career as a pilot.

