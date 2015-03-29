The co-pilot of Germanwings flight 9525 reportedly told his former girlfriend he wanted everyone to know his name

REUTERS/Foto-Team-Mueller Andreas Lubitz runs the Airportrace half marathon in Hamburg in this September 13, 2009 file photo.

The co-pilot of the downed Germanwings Airbus 320who authorities believeintentionallycrashed the plane told his former girlfriend that he wanted to do something to “change the system,” German newspaper Bild has reported.

27-year-old German national Andreas Lubitz — described by people close to him on Thursday as a “rather quiet,” “polite,” and “fun” young man — reportedly told his ex-girlfriend that he was disillusioned with his career at Germanwings.

“He understood that because of his health problems, his big dream of a job at Lufthansa as captain and as a long-haul pilot was practically impossible,” his ex, a 26-year-old flight attendant identified only as Maria W., told Bild.

She also told Bild that her told her, “One day I will do something that will change the whole system, and then all will know my name and remember it.”

Revelations about Lubitz’s battle with depression and a “mental illness” — which he allegedly hid from his employers — came as investigators searched his home for clues about what motivation could have been for deliberately crashing the plane.

A note found in Lubitz’s trash said he was “was declared by a medical doctor unfit to work,” Dusseldorf prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said Friday, according to CNN.

His former girlfriend confirmed to Bild that Lubitz had a “problem” which ultimately led them to split up. She noted that when they spoke about work, “he became upset about the conditions we worked under: too little money, fear of losing the contract, too much pressure.”

He was also plagued by nightmares and would wake up in the middle of the night screaming, “we’re going down,” she added, according to the BBC. He was introverted, she said, and knew how to hide his feelings from the rest of the world.

Maria now understands Lubitz’s eerie prediction that “one day everyone will know my name.”

“I never knew what he meant, but now it makes sense.”

