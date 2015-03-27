Prosecutors: Germanwings co-pilot hid illness from employers before crashing passenger flight

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach German police officers carry boxes out of a house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, March 26, 2015.

Investigators didn’t find a suicide note or claim of responsibility at the home of Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, but they did find a torn-up sick note from the day of the plane crash, German authorities said Friday.

Lubitz, who is thought to have deliberately crashed Germanwings flight 9525 into the French alps this week, reportedly hid his illness from employers, according to the BBC.

The crash killed all 150 people on board the plane.

Developing…

