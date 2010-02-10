Germans Shout "F*&K Google," Chase After Google Street View Car

In this video, a group of Germans chase after a Google Street View car, shouting “F&#k Google!” Then they pull their pants down.



The Huffington Post reports that the video is part of an elaborate prank on Google in which these Germans “hid a GPS device on a Google Street View car that was snapping photos in the streets of Berlin, and have been stalking (and ambushing) the car’s camera ever since.”

A site called “Free Art & Technology” is supposedly tracking the car’s progress on a Google Map.

Obviously, none of this is good for Google’s brand in Germany. But given what these rabble rousers are shouting, maybe it wasn’t in such great shape anyway.

Here’s the clip. (Warning: It features pantsless Germans)



Google Street Car In Berlin from Evan Roth on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.