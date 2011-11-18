Irish PM Accused Of 'Staggering Breach Of Faith' After Copy Of National Budget Winds Up In The Hands Of Germany

Enda Kenny

Cue conspiracy theories and bust out your tinfoil hats.According to the Irish Times, a copy of the Irish budget got its way into the hands of the German bundestag, where it was presented and reviewed.



Folks who think Ireland is being run by the Germans are going to have a field day.

Mr Kenny met chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin yesterday after which reports emerged that the Irish Government was planning raise the top rate of VAT by 2 per cent to 23 per cent.

According to documents presented to a Bundestag budget committee, the measure would generate an additional €670 million for the Government.

Opposition parties rounded on the Government today accusing it a “staggering breach of faith”, with suggestions that the German chancellor was now “pulling the strings”.

